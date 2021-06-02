  1. Home
  2. tv

'One crazy lot' says Arjun Bijlani as he drops KKK 11 group pic FT Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul & more

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot is going on in Cape Town, the stars are having a ball together. Now, Arjun Bijlani has shared a picture perfect group photo including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli & others and left all excited.
4924 reads Mumbai
KKk 11 group photo Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's group photo shared by Arjun Bijlani
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A show that has remained in the headlines over the past few weeks is Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The contestants of this season have been shooting in Cape Town and it includes big names from television and showbiz. Now, Arjun Bijlani, who is a part of this season, has gone ahead and dropped a glimpse of how he and others have fun in between shots. He has shared picture perfect group photos featuring  Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and others. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun called the entire group of contestants this season as, 'one crazy lot' and went about sharing two fun-filled glimpses of their shenanigans. In the first photo, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill can be seen joining Abhinav, Rahul, Arjun and Shweta for a picture-perfect photo in the beautiful location of Cape Town. In the second photo, Varun can be seen turning photographer as he tried to capture a selfie with an entire lot of the KKK 11 contestants. 

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "One crazy lot !!! Ek se badhkar ek !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv." As soon as Arjun shared the photo, it went viral among Khatron Ke Khiladi fans. Many fans dropped sweet comments on the post and revealed they were excited about the show.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari also shared a photo with taskmaster Rohit Shetty recently on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk." Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. Currently, the stars have been sharing updates about their off the shoot shenanigans on social media and those have been leaving fans intrigued. 

Also Read|KKK 11: Mahekk Chahal is ‘mentally at the beach’ as she strikes a pose with Arjun Bijlani; PHOTO

Credits :Arjun Bijlani Instagram

You may like these
Shweta Tiwari & Mahekk Chahal join Abhinav Shukla in a selfie as they get goofy in the rain amid KKK 11 shoot
Shweta Tiwari looks sensational in green tracksuit as Abhinav Shukla captures her moves in a video; SEE HERE
KKK 11 contestant Shweta Tiwari flaunts her abs in the PHOTO clicked by Abhinav Shukla & leaves fans awestruck
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari poses with Rohit Shetty for a sunkissed PIC; Calls him ‘True Khiladi’
KKK11: Varun Sood and Vishal Singh have a new lifting regime involving Shweta Tiwari; SEE PHOTO
Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal flaunt 'Khiladi' mojo in monochrome PICS from KKK 11 sets