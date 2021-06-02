'One crazy lot' says Arjun Bijlani as he drops KKK 11 group pic FT Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul & more

As Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot is going on in Cape Town, the stars are having a ball together. Now, Arjun Bijlani has shared a picture perfect group photo including Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli & others and left all excited.

He has shared picture perfect group photos featuring Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and others.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun called the entire group of contestants this season as, 'one crazy lot' and went about sharing two fun-filled glimpses of their shenanigans. In the first photo, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, , Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill can be seen joining Abhinav, Rahul, Arjun and Shweta for a picture-perfect photo in the beautiful location of Cape Town. In the second photo, Varun can be seen turning photographer as he tried to capture a selfie with an entire lot of the KKK 11 contestants.

Take a look:

Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "One crazy lot !!! Ek se badhkar ek !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi @colorstv." As soon as Arjun shared the photo, it went viral among Khatron Ke Khiladi fans. Many fans dropped sweet comments on the post and revealed they were excited about the show.

Meanwhile, Shweta Tiwari also shared a photo with taskmaster Rohit Shetty recently on her Instagram handle and wrote, "The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk." Fans have been eagerly waiting for the show to go on air. Currently, the stars have been sharing updates about their off the shoot shenanigans on social media and those have been leaving fans intrigued.

Credits :Arjun Bijlani Instagram

