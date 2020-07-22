  1. Home
  2. tv

Onir says he has no clue about being one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14

Filmmaker Onir on Wednesday took to his verified Twitter account to deny a piece of news report claiming that he is part of the upcoming season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss.
507 reads Mumbai
Onir says he has no clue about being one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14Onir says he has no clue about being one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 14
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"BIG NEWS. I woke up to read that I AM one of the contestants of #bigboss14 and I have NO CLUE," tweeted Onir on Wednesday.

The filmmaker director also shared a news piece from a website, which claims he is a contestant of the forthcoming season of the show that goes on air in September. The unconfirmed report, which appeared in by ibtimes.co.in, also states that they have exclusively learnt the names of a few other contestants of "Bigg Boss 14", even though the official list of participants has not been announced by the makers of the show yet.

According to the website, "Bigg Boss 14" contestants include television actors Mishal Raheja, Sangita Ghosh, Avinash Mukherjee, Shireen Mirza, Jay Soni, DJ-anchor Nikhil Chinapa, playback singer and standup comedian Sugandha Mishra, apart from Onir.

Reacting to Onir's tweet, singer Sona Mohapatra claimed that she too was approached for the reality show's last season but refused being a part of the "TV Tamasha".

"Congrats Onir for being 'falsely nominated'! Last year, I was pursued by various teams to join #BigBoss with big money and big promises, one, being marketed as the 'nemesis' of their 'boss' but I don't need to get into a TV-tamasha to be so?," tweeted Sona.

At the end of her tweet, the singer shared a 'rock on emoji' and wrote: "P.S to Kangana for refusing Sultan."

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement