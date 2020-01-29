Online TRP Report: Beyhadh 2 dethrones Bigg Boss 13 this week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drops a spot

Bigg Boss 13 has lost the top spot after quite some time now while some other shows too have witnessed a mild drop in the numbers this week.

TRP Tuesdays have us all waiting for the numbers that come in and well, this time around, there seems to have been an interesting change, and while some changes also come as a shock this week, it still calls for our attention. With Bigg Boss being dethroned from the top spot, we are sure many are left wondering what is up with the show given it was quite an interesting week, but well, Beyhadh 2 seems to have hit the chord stronger this time around.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has bagged the 10th spot with 21.7 points this week, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show with 23.2 points at the 9th spot. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has bagged the 8th spot with a decent 24.4 points and next up, there is Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 7th spot with 27.8 points this week. Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 holds the 6th spot with 29.5 points. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seems to have gone down a spot with 31.4 points at the 5th spot followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the 4th spot with a whopping 32.0 points.

(ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 makes it to the top, Beyhadh 2 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke follow)

The top 3 this week is as interesting as it gets with Choti Sarrdarrni at the 3rd spot with 33.2 points followed by Bigg Boss 13 at the 2nd spot with 35.5 points. Topping the charts this week is none other than and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 with a huge 28.1 points.

Credits :Youtube

Read More