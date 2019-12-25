Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai make it to the top 2, Naagin 4 debuts

This week, there is a new entry in the list and well, it sure is a good one, while Bigg Boss 13 has managed to keep up with the top spot.

TRP Tuesdays came in a little late, however, TRP's did come on time. The list has interesting twists and turns, with some changes in the numbers. There is also a new entry this week in the form of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 4. However, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seem to have exchanged their fates as while one got higher, the other seemed to have gone lower as far as the numbers and the position are concerned.

At the 10th spot, we have Bepanah Pyarr with 18.1 points, followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the 9th spot with 19.5 points. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds the 8th spot this week with 20.0 points followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 7th spot with 21.0 points. At the 6th spot this week, we have Choti Sarrdaarni with 23.0 points. Naagin 4 makes a great debut with 27.7 points at the 5th spot this week, followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the 4th spot with 30.7 points.

(ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 garners huge numbers at the top, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Beyhadh 2 follow)

and Shivin Narang's Beyhadh 2 has churned out great numbers this week at the 3rd spot as it garnered 32.0 points. At the 2nd spot, we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a whopping 34.2 points and well, the 1000 episodes of Kaira sure played out well. Topping the charts yet again, we have Bigg Boss 13 with 38.8 points.

Credits :Youtube

Read More