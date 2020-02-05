Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 back to the top, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follow

Bigg Boss 13 is back to the top while the other shows have witnessed some shuffles here and there in the top 10 this week as well.

TRP Tuesdays went by and so, here we are with the list of top 10 shows as far as the online universe is concerned. With the bottom half of the list doing well, there is a gradual increase in numbers and yet, the numbers don't vary widely when the 10th spot is compared to the top spot. However, some changes have come along this week and the shuffling amongst themselves continues as usual.

At the 10th spot this week, we have The Kapil Sharma Show with 23.7 points followed by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka at the 9th spot with 24.3 points this week. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has bagged the 8th spot this week and has garnered a decent 25.0 points. Naagin 4 doesn't seem to have faired just as well as it holds the 7th spot with 26.9 points this week followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 6th spot with 28.2 points. Occupying the 5th position on the online TRP list this week is Choti Sarrdarrni with 30.7 points, which is likely to go up with the week coming by.

(ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Beyhadh 2 dethrones Bigg Boss 13 this week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai drops a spot)

Beyhadh 2 has kept up but not so much as it holds the 4th spot this week with 31.0 points. At the third spot this week, we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 33.3 points followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the 2nd spot with 35.2 points. Back to the top spot once again, Bigg Boss 13 managed to garner a whopping 36.5 points.

Credits :Youtube

Read More