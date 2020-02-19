Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 garners good numbers followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The online TRP report for this week is as interesting as it gets and Bigg Boss 13 made sure to end it on a high note with the finale garnering huge numbers.

The TRP day is here and well, with that, we have a fair idea of how the fans feel about the show. While the traditional BARC ratings often see a shuffle in the top 10, the online TRP numbers keep witnessing new entries and exits every week, and that is what makes it a tad bit interesting to look at. And this week, it has been an interesting round up with the list of shows that have made it to the top 10, and we sure can't seem to get enough of some shows.

At the 10th spot this week, we have Yeh Hai Chaahatein with 14.0 points, and while the numbers aren't too big, the show has managed to just make it to the list somehow. At the 9th spot, we have Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 with 17.5 points followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 21.8 points. Choti Sarrdarrni seems to have gone down a bit as it holds the 7th spot with 22.8 points followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay with 25.0 points at the 6th spot. Naagin 4 has bagged the 5th spot this week with 28.4 points and 's Beyhadh 2 follows at the 4th spot with 31.3 points.

The top 3 comes as no surprise, given the week that has gone by, and well, one cannot expect anything less. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke holds the 3rd spot this week with 33.8 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 35.0 points at the second spot, and of course, the one and only, Bigg Boss 13 at the top, with 37.7 points.

