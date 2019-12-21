Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 garners huge numbers at the top, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke & Beyhadh 2 follow

The top 3 have managed to make huge numbers, namely, Bigg Boss 13, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2. Check out the full report here.

This week, the online TRPs seem to have gotten super late, however, they are here just in time ahead of the weekend. Though the numbers might be surprising as the top shows have done very well, while the bottom 5 have kept up well. This week, Bigg Boss has managed to create a record-breaking number of sorts while the other two shots in the top 3 have managed to stand the test of time, and Beyhadh 2 has worked well in the second week as well.

We have Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum at the 10th spot with 17.0 points followed by Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka at the 9th spot with 19.7 points this week. Choti Sarrdaarni went down on the list as it occupies the 8th spot this week with 21.2 points. Next up on the list, we have Bepanah Pyarr with 23.0 points at the 7th spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 6th spot with 24.7 points this week. With 27.3 points, at the 5th spot, we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 28.4 points.

At the 3rd spot this week, we have Beyhadh 2 with a whopping 31.2 points and at the second spot, standing strong, is none other than YehRishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with a huge 35.0 points, Topping the charts this week too, we have 's Bigg Boss 13 with 37.7 points.

