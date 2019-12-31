Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 holds onto the top spot while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dwindles down

The Online TRP report for this week is out and while Bigg Boss 13 continues to top the charts, a few other shows suffered too. Check out the entire list here.

TRP Tuesdays are here, and well, it sure did turn out to be one fine week for the television shows. While some had to witness major downs owing to various reasons, and also, because of some shows having performed too well, and one might sure be left wondering as to what did go by. Right from re-entry to the list, to a couple of shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gone down to the bottom half of the list, here's how the list for the week gone by looks like.

At the 10th spot, we have Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka with 20.7 points followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 21.0 points at the 9th spot. The Kapil Sharma Show made it to the 8th spot this week with a decent 22.2 points while Naagin 4 seems to have gone down a couple of spots to the 7th position with 25.0 points this week. Kasautii Zindagii Kay holds the 6th spot this week with 25.1 points, followed by Beyhadh 2 at the 5th spot with 26.8 points. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai too went down on the list as it occupied the 4th spot this week with 28.0 points.

At the 3rd spot this week, we have Choti Sarrdaarni with a whopping 28.0 points as the saga of its ups and downs continues. Holding the 2nd spot this week is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with 33.0 points while Bigg Boss 13 continues to top the charts with 35.5 points this week.

