Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 makes it to the top, Beyhadh 2 and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke follow

The top 10 shows online remain the same but there's definitely an improvement in the numbers they have garnered this past week. Check out the entire list.

TRP Tuesdays are here and well, we think the numbers keep getting bigger with every passing week and while all the shows have been performing better in terms of numbers, because of all the show doing well, not much is affected in terms of the position on the top 10 list. And once we have a look at the list right here, all the fans might agree because the numbers are indeed impressive.

Yeh Hai Chahatein garnered 21.2 points at the 10th spot followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the 9th spot with 25.0 points. The Kapil Sharma Show stands strong at the 8th spot with 26.5 points this week followed by Choti Sarrdarrni at the 7th spot with 28.6 points. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has managed to keep up with the numbers at it garnered 30.0 points at the 6th spot followed by Naagin 4 at the 5th spot with a whopping 31.2 points this week.

(ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 tops with a record breaking number, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follows)

At the 4th spot, we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and well, the shaadi track sure has everyone gushing over it with 33.7 points. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stands firm at the 3rd spot with 35.5 points followed by Beyhadh 2 at the 2nd spot with 37.0 points. Topping the charts this week is none other than Bigg Boss 13 with a whopping 38.7 points.

Credits :Youtube

Read More