Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 tops again, Choti Sarrdaarni and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follow

The Online TRP report for this week is out and while Bigg Boss 13 continues to top the charts, there have been a couple of changes and shuffles on the list.

TRP Tuesdays just went by, and so we are here with the list of top 10 shows as far as the online universe is concerned. The numbers have been fluctuating for a while now, however, Bigg Boss 13 is one of the few things about this list that has been a constant for a while now. Other shows, however, not only keep disappearing and re-entering the list of top 10, but the numbers have been going up and down too, which in turn lead to the spots changing on the list.

At the 10th spot this week, we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahsmah with 16.4 points, which sure is likely to go up with the feat of completing 2900 episodes. At the 9th spot, we have Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka with 18.7 points followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 8th spot with a semi-decent 21.1 points this week. Next up on the list, we have The Kapil Sharma Show at the 7th spot with 23.0 points and following it closely, at the 6th spot this week, we have Beyhadh 2 with 24.2 points. Naagin 4 has managed to garner 26.5 points this week and stands strong at the 5th spot followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke at the 4th spot with 27.3 points.

(ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 holds onto the top spot while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai dwindles down)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai holds the 3rd spot this week and while the drama does not cease, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's show has garnered 29.5 points this week. The top 2 spots have Choti Sarrdaarni with 31.0 points at the second spot while the top spot goes to Bigg Boss 13 as usual, this time, with 37.7 points.

Credits :Youtube

