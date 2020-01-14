Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 tops with a record breaking number, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follows

The Online TRP report is here and well, we might sure be in for some surprises as the top 5 have outperformed themselves, including Bigg Boss 13, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and more.

TRP Tuesdays are here and well, the shows seem to have gone up on the number quotient this week. Right from Bigg Boss 13 creating a record number with a huge 40.2 points to the spots that followed, and the entire list this week for that matter. While some shows made an exit from the list this week, we have the regulars keep up on the list and also keep up with the numbers, better than before.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka garnered 18.8 points and grabbed the 10th spot followed by The Kapil Sharma Show with 21.0 points at the 9th spot. Next up on the list this week, we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with a decent 22.7 points followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 7th spot with 23.3 points. Grabbing the 6th spot this week, we have Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4 with a whopping 26.7 points and next up on the list is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with 28.1 at the 5th spot.

The shows witnessed some shuffling just like every week, and so, 's Beyhadh 2 managed to garner 31.0 points as it stands strong at the 4th spot. Choti Sarrdaarni grabbed the 3rd spot this week with a whopping 34.0 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the 2nd spot with 37.5 points. Topping the charts, as usual, is none other than 's Bigg Boss 13, and it managed to garner a path-breaking 40.2 points.

