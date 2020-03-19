Online TRP Report: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum ends on a high, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke tops the charts

The TRP report for this week might seem to be as interesting as it gets and well, fans definitely can't seem to get enough of the shows on this list.

The Online TRPs are always an interesting mix of shows along with the perfect list that seems to witness continuous ups and downs. Even though the list does not always have common shows like that of the BARC list, but well, the fans sure know what they are looking at when they watch shows online, or otherwise and in fact, they do work on getting their shows to get good numbers on both the lists. And this week, the list definitely seems to be an interesting mix.

At the 10th spot this week, we have Karan V Grover and Dipika Kakar starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum with 18.1 points followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah at the 9th spot wth 20.0 points. Beyhadh 2 seems to have gone down a couple of spots this week, it holds the 8th spot with a mere 21.0 points followed by The Kapil Sharma Show at the 7th spot with 23.8 points this week. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has bagged the 6th spot this week and it has managed to get a decent 25.0 points. At the 5th spot this week, we have Choti Sarrdaarrni with 27.4 points followed by Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 with a whopping 31.0 points at the 4th spot.

The top 3 this week is as interesting as it gets with Naagin 4 at the 3rd spot with 33.3 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai occupying the 2nd spot with 34.7 points and finally, topping the charts this week is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with 36.5 points.

Credits :Youtube

Read More