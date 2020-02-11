Online TRP Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tops the chart; Bigg Boss 13 and Beyhadh 2 follow

The Online TRP report is here. While Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have kept their hold, other shows have witnessed some shuffles here and there in the top 10 this week as well.

TRP Tuesdays are here, and it's time to know which show's ship is sailing high and which ship has gone down the hill. Well, digital platforms has got a huge boost in the past few years, and the numbers on the online TRP charts prove the same. Looks like the numbers getting bigger and better with each passing week. Almost all the shows are proving their mettle and performing excellently. Just like the previous time, this week is again going to bring a lot of surprises in terms of the top 10. Much to everyone's dismay, popular comedy drama The Kapil Sharma Show has failed to position itself in the top 10 lits. Without much ado, let's take a look at this week's online TRP list.

At the 10th spot this week, we have Yeh Hai Chahatein which has garnered 21.3 points. Following it on the 9th position is Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 with 22.7 points. Well, this is surely going to make Nia Sharma fans disappointed as the show has failed to woo the audiences this time. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has taken the 8th spot with 24.2 points. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan's show Kasautii Zindagii Kay holds the 7th position with 26.6 points. While Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has bagged the 7th spot with 29.0 points, Choti Sarrdarrni is placed at the 5th position with 31.3 points.

The 4th spot is taken by Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar with 32.7 points. 's revenge drama Beyhadh 2 has placed itself on number 3, garnering 33.5 points. At the second spot this week, we have 's controversial show Bigg Boss 13 with 34.0 points. Beating BB 13, at the top, i.e. spot 1, we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and it has managed to garner a whopping 34.4 points.

Credits :YouTube

