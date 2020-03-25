Online TRP Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tops the chart, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste season 2 makes it to top 3

The Online TRP report for this week has gotten a tad bit interesting as, despite big numbers, shows seemed to have gone down on the list from where they were earlier. Check it out right here.

The Coronavirus outbreak brought in a tad bit of delay in the online TRPs this week, but it is never too late, right? The numbers have been witnessing quite the changes and while one cannot understand how is all of this working right now, there sure have been a couple of major changes, and while one might make fans happy, the other might now. For one show to rise up, there will be another that is going to go down, and the cycle is unbreakable. So, let's get started on the online TRP report for this week.

At the 10th spot this week, we have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with 21.1 points followed by The Kapil Sharma Show with 22.6 points at the 9th spot. Choti Sarrdaarrni seems to have come down a couple of spots as it has managed to garner 23.0 points only and stands at the 8th spot this week. Following that is Pavitra Bhagya co-starring Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani with a decent 24.5 points and Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 6th spot with 29.7 points. Naagin 4 has bagged the 5th spot this week with 31.2 points followed by Beyhadh 2 at the 4th spot with 33.0 points.

At the 3rd spot this week, we have Ek Duje Ke Vaaste season 2 with 35.0 points followed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with a whopping 36.3 points at the 2nd spot. Topping the charts this week, we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 37.8 points.

