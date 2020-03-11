Online TRP Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tops the charts again; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke follows

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The online TRP reports are here and there have been some surprising ups and downs in this week's list. While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is still ruling the charts, a few other shows have witnessed tremendous growth.

We are back again with the TRP reports for the week and it’s time to know which shows have been faring well and which ones have failed to make it to the top ten. Needless to say, every show has excelled beautifully over the past few weeks which is evident from the ratings too. However, there have been some surprising ups and downs in this week’s TRP reports which are sure to leave many of you in utter shock. So, without further delay, let us delve into the details of this week’s online TRP list.

The 10th spot for this week has been occupied by Choti Sarrdaarni which has been able to garner 22.7 points. Unlike last week, The Kapil Sharma Show has surprisingly made an entry into the list by securing the 9th spot with 23.8 points. It seems like Kapil Sharma’s jokes and fun banters have made their way into the hearts of the audiences again! Holding the 8th spot is the Dipika Kakar starrer Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum with a decent 25.0 points.

We have Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holding the 7th spot this week with 26.7 points. Following it is ’s Beyhadh 2 which has been able to secure the 6th spot by scoring 27.0. Now, talking about the top 5 shows for this week, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is able to hold the 5th spot with 29.4 points. Naagin 4 has been able to jump on to the 4th spot by scoring a decent 31.0 points. Another surprising entry here is of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste which has made it to the 3rd spot with 32.5 points. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke grabs the 2nd spot and is able to garner 34.0 points. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to rule the TRP chart yet again with a whopping 37.1 points.

