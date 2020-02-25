Online TRP Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tops with flying numbers, Kasautii Zindagii Kay back in top 3

The TRP reports for this week are interesting for more than just one reason, the fact that Bigg Boss 13 went off-air. Here's how it looks.

TRP Tuesdays are here and well, there sure have been some changes in the top 5, especially with the end of Bigg Boss 13 last weekend. And while the reality show was keeping up with the top spot, the show has finally been displaced, and occupying the top spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with some more surprises on this list, overall as well. With some changes in the top 5, and rather low numbers in the bottom half of the top 10, let's have a look at the entire list here.

We have Yeh Hai Chhataein at the 10th spot with 15.5 points followed by season 2 of Ek Duje Ke Vaaste at the 9th spot with 16.1 points. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah holds the 8th spot this week with 18.8 points followed by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum at the 9th spot with a decent 21.0 points. Following the shows, at the 6th spot this week, we have Naagin 4 with 23.3 points and then, Choti Sarrdaarrni at the 5th spot with 26.5 points, which sure is a substantial difference from its predecessor.

(ALSO READ: Online TRP Report: Bigg Boss 13 garners good numbers followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

At the 4th spot this week, we have Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with 29.0 points followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay at the 3rd spot with 31.0 points. With the drama ahead, we are sure to witness this feat more often these days. Beyhadh 2 grabs the 2nd spot this week with 34.4 points followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at the top with a whopping 38.8 points.

Credits :Youtube

Read More