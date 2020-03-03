Online TRP Report: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tops while Naagin 4 witnesses a huge jump

The online TRP report for this week is just as interesting as it gets and well, nothing stays the same on this list, does it?

The online TRP report for this week is here and well, it doesn't look very different, but not exactly the same from the last week either. While some shows have undergod ups, others have also witnessed downs, and that is just how things always work as far as the numbers are concerned. With Bigg Boss 13 now gone, there are multiple changes in the list, with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai regaining its top spot as well.

Check out the Online TRP report here:

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This all time family entertainer has managed to grab the 10th spot and has scored a decent 15.1 points this week.

9. Choti Sarrdaarrni

At the 9th spot, Choti Sarrdaarrni has managed to keep up with its streak of being a part of the top 10 with 17.1 points, however, the show seems to be having its own pace as far as the ups and downs are concerned.

8. The Kapil Sharma Show

At the 8th spot, we have The Kapil Sharma Show with 18.7 points. While the show has been on and off this list, it has been working well with the online audience.

7. Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Anurag and Prerna's story has garnered 20.6 points this week as it stands strong at the 7th spot. Another on and off show on this list, however, with all the drama, it has been keeping up well.

6. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

As the show is nearing the end, it has become a regular on this list and has managed to garner 21.1. points this week. With the days to come, we can hope that the numbers go up.

5. Beyhadh 2

's show has been in the news this whole week and has garnered 24.8 points this week. With reports about the show going digital, it will continue to garner huge numbers.

4. Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

With 27.7 points, this show has been totally winning hearts and just like the first instalment of this show, it has a huge online following and has been doing well since the very first week.

3. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer has been doing well with the fans and it continues to get good numbers. This week, the show has generated 31.0 points.

2. Naagin 4

's entry has sure given a boost to the show and while it has been doing well online all this while, the numbers have gone up this week as it has garnered 32.3 points.

1. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

With all the ongoing drama, the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer continues to top the show, and this week, it is standing strong at the top with 35.5 points.

