Oo Bolega ya Oo Oo Bolega: Plight of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants after deadly stunts will make you laugh

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has got its version of the popular song, Oo Bolega from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandana's film, Pushpa: The Rise. The special number was picturised on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and became a rage. No occasion was completed without playing this song, and the team of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 couldn't resist getting bit by this contagious bug. The makers of this adventurous reality show shared an interesting promo on their social media handle that has got everyone laughing out loud.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 team shared a video of the contestants singing their version of the Oo Bolega song. It described their situation and struggle before, during, and after performing the stunts. The contestants also displayed the bruises they suffered while performing the stunt. Kanika Mann, Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Shivangi Joshi, and everyone else is featured in this clip. The makers captioned this post: "O bolega ya oo bolega, khatra kahin se bhi aayega!"

Watch the video right here

Talking about the show, the first two episodes have already gone on air and it has seen its first elimination. Erika Packard was evicted in the first week itself after she refused to continue with the elimination stunt. The contestants, who are shooting for the show in Cape Town, have developed a deep bond with each other, which is evident through their Instagram posts. Hopping onto the trending reels with co-contestants, posing for pictures, and pulling pranks on each other, they are seen doing it all.

The latest reel shared by 'best friends' Chetna Pande and Kanika Mann had a special tip to all the boys about how to maintain a relationship, and it was hilarious. As per these Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants, clicking good pictures of each other is the key to maintaining a relationship. Do you all agree with this?

Watch Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 every Saturday and Sunday at 9 PM on Colors.

