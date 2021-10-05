‘Our friendship will remain’: Nishant Bhat on equation with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehjpal

Former Bigg Boss OTT contestants Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehjpal have once again reunited inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Now, in an interaction with Etimes, Nishant candidly spoke about their friendship bond claiming that nothing that happens inside the house can ruin their amicable camaraderie.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 15 house, Nishant in his conversation with Etimes revealed that nothing can tame his friendship with Pratik. He said, “After we came out, Pratik and I spoke about our equation and realised that our friendship will remain even after the show is over. We have been friends since day one. So, even if something happens during the journey of this new show, I don’t think that will shake our friendship. I know one thing if I fall, he’ll pick me up and vice versa.”

During the same interaction, Nishant also opened up on facing Shamita Shetty once again. Viewers know that the two have shared a tumultuous bond in the Bigg Boss OTT house. However, keeping it aside, Bhat wants to have a fresh start with her. “Whatever happened in Bigg Boss OTT, I think that’s over along with the show. It’s a new beginning. Now let’s see how it turns on. If it begins properly, everyone knows how loyal I am which I have proved on the show and outside as well. However, if we shall face differences again, I will always stand for what’s right.”

Speaking of the reality TV show, the grand premiere of it was held on Saturday, October 2. Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Akasa Singh, Shamit Shetty are among the few contestants who have already begun their journey of survival. Only time will tell who wins the hearts of viewers.

