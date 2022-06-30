Paisa Paisa Song OUT: Nia Sharma's music video gives a funky vibe to the beats; Watch

Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Telly world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. She often grabs eyeballs for her bold avatar and pictures which she shares on social media. This diva loves to flaunt glamourous outfits and surely knows how to make heads turn. Apart from her voguish pictures, Nia always manages to shine on the screens with her amazing performance. Having said that, Nia has been doing back-to-back music videos with several stars and her songs have been receiving an amazing response from the audience.

Recently, she announced her new track 'Paisa Paisa' and shared a poster on her Instagram handle. Today Nia took to her Instagram handle and announced the release of her song. Sharing a clip from her new song, she captioned, "OUT NOW! (Link in bio) Money and fame and hip-hop is the game. We’re ready to get you bopping your head with BCC Music Factory and Amit Majithia presenting Paisa Paisa Ft. @starboyloc & @niasharma90. Hype your day with the funky vibe of heavyset beats and hip flow."

About Paisa Paisa:

'Paisa Paisa' has been penned and sung by Star Boy Loc and features him along with Nia in the song. The music has been given by 'G Skillz' and the song is produced by Amit Majithia. 'Paisa Paisa' is now out on Bcc Music Factory YouTube channel.

On the professional front, Nia was seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Recently, Nia collaborated with actor Kunaal Roy Kapur for a music video titled 'Hairaan'.

