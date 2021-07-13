Palak Purswani addresses the breakup rumors with Avinash Sachdev: We are going through a rough phase

Palak Purswani spoke candidly about the status of her relationship with Avinash Sachdev after the couple had a roke in January. Scroll further to know what she said.

Palak Purswani in an interview with Times of India spoke about the alleged breakup rumors with Avinash Sachdev. She mentioned that their relationship has hit a rough patch but they have not called it quits just yet. The couple had a Roka ceremony in January to cement their relationship. Palak said, “There have been some misunderstandings between us, and yes of late, it has been a rollercoaster ride. But we are trying to make things better. However, we are busy with our work commitments and hence haven’t really got that much time to sit and talk to each other."

Palak Purswani further spoke about her relationship and said, “It is a part and parcel of life. We had a Roka ceremony in January this year and our families are involved, so we cannot just take impromptu decisions. We cannot just one fine day say you go your way and I will go my way. There are so many things involved like our restaurant too which we opened when our Roka happened in January.” Palak also spoke about how she feels that pandemic is a big reason why many relationships have been attacked and that the lockdown has taken a toll on everyone.

Speaking about going through a rough phase in her relationship and COVID 19, Palak said, “It has affected many relationships. We too are going through a rough phase, but I think we will overcome it. The lockdown and this entire period have taken a toll on everyone but I think life will come back to normal soon.” Avinash has been known for acting shows like Balika Vadhu & Qubool Hai. While Palak has played crucial roles in popular shows including Ye Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

