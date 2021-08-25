Palak Tiwari left awestruck by mom Shweta Tiwari’s latest pictures & has THIS reaction

Shweta Tiwari is currently seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress is winning hearts with her stunts. But apart from that she is also an avid social media user and always shares updates of life with fans. The actress has recently shared a series of pictures from her photoshoot and left all her fans in awe. But there was one reaction that is grabbing everyone’s attention. Her daughter Palak Tiwari has dropped a comment on her recent pictures.

In the photos, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress wore a beige crop top and a layered lower which is a western-ethnic ensemble. She left her hair open and opted for bold eyes. Shweta flaunted her chiselled abs. Sharing the same, the actress wrote, “Moonlight”. Palak wrote, “Go off ma’ammmmmm”. Actress Dalljiet Kaur wrote, “Hey bhagwaaaan ….”, Sangeeta Bijlani posted, “Shwetaaaa ur looking (fire emojis)”. Other celebrities also dropped comments.

Fans also called her beautiful. To note, the actress has been part of many hit shows. She was last seen Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which went off air. She rose to fame with her role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

To note, the actress was in news for nominating Aastha Gill in the show. It was also reported that there was a problem between them. But later at 's home party, both Shweta and Aastha ended their tiff rumours and Aastha was heard saying that there is no problem between them. She even said that Shweta is a sweet girl.

