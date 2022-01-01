Palak Tiwari looks like a purple bliss as she celebrates New Years on Bigg Boss 15 with Salman Khan

Actor Shweta Tiwari daughter’s Palak Tiwari recently hit the headlines for her music video debut in music sensation Harrdy Sandhu’s latest track Bijlee Bijlee. The youngster has been receiving praises for her superwoman avatar in the music video. Now, Palak Tiwari recently appeared as a special guest on Bigg Boss 15 and celebrated New Year 2022 alongside superstar Salman Khan.

For her appearance, the youngster opted for a glitzy purple dress featuring a cut-out detailing around her waist. During the episode, Palak and Salman were both seen shaking a leg on her hit song Bijlee Bijlee. Moreover, Palak also made a special request by asking Salman to imitate one of his funny dialogues from the movie Andaz Apna Apna. Click HERE to check out their hilarious banter.

In a previous interaction with the IANS, Palak candidly spoke about her first-ever music video calling it a ‘magical experience’. She said, "Working on 'Bijlee Bijlee' has literally been a magical experience for me! An amazing song, a brilliant team, and a great opportunity; right out of my wishlist! I hope everyone savours it to the fullest as we do."

Not only this but even Superstar Salman Khan took a brief moment to appreciate Harrdy Sandhu’s latest music via social media. The Kick star was impressed upon seeing the teaser video of the song so much that he re-shared it on his Instagram handle too. While sharing the clip, he said, “Congratulations on the electrifying song Palak and Harrdy! @palaktiwarii @harrdysandhu”.

