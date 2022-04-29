Palak Tiwari opens up about her bond with her father Raja Chaudhary

Aspiring actor Palak Tiwari became popular with her stint in the music video ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ with Harrdy Sandhu. The gorgeous star often shares her pictures and videos on social media and has a massive fan following. Palak Tiwari's mother, Shweta Tiwari is a well-known face in the industry and is among the leading names in the telly world. Shweta has two kids Palak and Reyansh. Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary but their relationship fell apart, and the duo got separated. Later she tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli, but they are now an estranged couple. After the hardships she faced in her married life, Shweta was always proud of her children to support her and understand her decision.

In a recent chat with ETimes, when Palak was asked about her mother, she said that whatever she has in her life is because of her mother. Palak also shared that she does not want to burden Shweta with her career and wants to achieve everything in the industry on her own. Later, when asked about her bond with her father, Raja Chaudhary, Palak shared that her father is sober now and they are building their relationship from scratch. The actress further adds that she and her father have been apart from each other for a long time, but now they are planning for a fresh start. Raja Chaudhary was a contestant on Bigg Boss 2.

On the work front, Palak was recently seen in Mangta Hai Kya, a recreated version of the '90s hit song from Rangeela. In this song, she featured opposite Aditya Seal. The song was released on April 2 and it was sung by Aditya Narayan.

