Palak Tiwari shares a sweet message for her 'queen' Shweta Tiwari amid Abhinav Kohli's accusatory posts

Palak Tiwari and Shweta Tiwari turn cheer leader for each other amid Abhinav Kohli accusing the latter of letting him meet their son Reyansh. Check it out.
Palak Tiwari shares a sweet message for her 'queen' Shweta Tiwari amid Abhinav Kohli's accusatory postsPalak Tiwari shares a sweet message for her 'queen' Shweta Tiwari amid Abhinav Kohli's accusatory posts
There is no doubt that Shweta Tiwari and Palak Tiwari are one of the strongest and most adored mother-daughter duos. The two always manage to cheer each other up whenever possible and this time is no different. Shweta has resumed shoot for her show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan where she plays the role of Guneet Sikka. Shweta recently shared a picture as Guneet and captioned it, "You Can Never Pull Her Down #GuneetSikka."

Palak shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, "What my Queen here said." This sweet exchange comes at the time when Abhinav Kohli has been rampantly targeting Shweta on his Instagram after accusing her of not letting him meet their son Reyansh. Both Shweta and Palak have maintained a dignified silence on the issue but Kohli continues to post irrespective. 

His recent post was a picture with Reyansh with the caption which read, "I miss you. It’s been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy separated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God’s grace I will hug you tight very soon." Before this, when Abhinav first started with his posts, Shweta in a comment called out Abhinav for targeting her daughter Palak whom she shares with Raja Chaudhary. But since then, she has kept mum. 

In August 2019, Shweta filed a case against Abhinav alleging domestic violence and mental harassment against Palak and family. Later, the duo got separated and called it quits. Shweta had filed a police complaint against Abhinav, following which he even went to jail.

