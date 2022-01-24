Palak Tiwari spotted at a cafe, refrains from speaking to paps as she was not wearing a mask

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of popular TV actress Shweta Tiwari, has become quite popular since the launch of her music video with Harrdy Sandhu. She created quite an impression in the music video, Bijlee Bijlee, and has been getting highly appreciated for her work. She will also be seen in a movie very soon. The actress was recently spotted at a café and she was heading towards her car.

Palak Tiwari was recently in the city as she was out at a café with her friend. She had sported a black crop top and pants. She was looking cool and casual in the look. As the paps asked her to stay a bit and pose for them, she refused to do so as she was not wearing a mask. However, after waving to the paps, the actress got in her car along with a friend and left.

See video-

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, and Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari were spotted together in the city a few days back. They were seen outside a restaurant in Bandra, donning their casual best attires. Palak was seen hiding her face as the paps clicked their pictures.

On the work front, Palak already won hearts through her debut music video Bijlee Bijlee opposite Harrdy Sandhu. She is now waiting for her big Bollywood debut as she will be seen in the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter. Previously, she spoke on nepotism in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and said, “Apart from the reasons that people list, I feel like not just for me, but for every other person that’s considered to be like a nepotism kid, even for them I think it’s a privilege just knowing your parents so personally - people that are so idealised by so many others. That I feel is such a privilege.”



