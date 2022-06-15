Pandya Store actor Simran Budharup gets rape threats due to her negative character on the show; Report

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pandya Store is one of the most-watched shows on Star Plus and Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar are seen in the lead roles. Simran Budharup, who essays the character of Rishita Dwivedi Pandya in this popular daily soap, recently revealed a threatening incident that happened to her in real life due to her on-screen character. The actress revealed that she got rape and death threats on social media and filed an FIR against the harassers.

In a recent chat with ETimes, Simran spoke about a group of young boys and girls who would abuse and give rape threats to her. The actress also added that things became so ugly that she had to file a police complaint. This incident happened after her character in the show breaks the relationship between the show's lead characters Raavi and Dev. The actress also revealed that she would ignore the threats initially as her character was bound to get disliked. But it went haywire when people started abusing her and giving rape threats on social media.

Simran says, "That's when I took a step and I went to the police station and lodged a complaint". The actress further complains that the kids who threatened her were around the 13-14 age group and their parents gave them phones for education purposes but these kids were misusing their parents' trust. Simran, who has a younger sister of almost the same age feels that parents should keep a watch on their kids as sometimes they don't understand the difference between right and wrong.

About Pandya Store:

Pandya Store has been on the air for a while now and is a remake of the Tamil series Pandian Stores. The show is about a middle-class Pandya family residing in Somnath. The story revolves around the hardships of the Pandya family members and how they overcome the problems with their unity.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

