Pandya Store actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup & Mohit Parmar test positive for COVID-19

Omicron cases are rising rapidly in the country. States like New Delhi and Maharashtra are the worst affected. In Mumbai, the cases have crossed the 20,000 mark in the last 24 hours. Many celebrities have also tested positive including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Varun Sood, and others. And now, popular TV show Pandya Store actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar have been tested positive too. Producers Sunjoy Waddhwa & Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa from Sphereorigins have released the statement.

The statement reads, “Actors Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar who are a part of the TV show Pandya Store have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have received medical help/attention and are under quarantine. The BMC is informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.”

To note, Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar are seen in the lead roles.

The show is about Pandyas who are a middle-class family residing in Somnath. Their daily life is dependent on their beloved store and only source of income, Pandya Store. Dhara is married to Gautam, the eldest brother of the Pandya family. Her young brothers-in-law consider her like their mother. After facing several tribulations, Dhara is finally accepted by her mother-in-law.

