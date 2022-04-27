Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik open up on not defining their relationship

Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon have become quite popular on TV screens with their excellent chemistry in daily soap Pandya Store. Their on-screen bond is love by their fans and the duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actors expressed love for each other in real life, few days back. Talking about their off-screen bond, the couple shared their thoughts for each other in an interview with Etimes.

Talking about giving tag to their relationship, Kanwar Dhillon said, “Apne muh Waah wahiyan karne ka Mauka aayega na jab aisi koi need lagegi and if we feel there is a need then we will do but till then I don’t think we are answerable to anyone and why. We both are very private people that way and I would like to keep it that way. When the time comes or the time is right to talk about something or give something a tag for the world to know that’ll happen. But till then just live and let live.” Alice also added that that they do not need to give clarification to anybody.

On being asked what Alice likes about Kanwar, she said, “What I totally admire about Kanwar as an actor is that he is totally passionate about each and every scene whether it is a small or a big one, he’s just equally hardworking. He gives it all.”

Kanwar also shared reasons for admiring Alice, as he shared that she is open to learning as an actor. He said that Alice will accept it openly and say please teach me as she likes to evolve with every scene. He added that he has seen her grow in the show and for him, she is the best co-star till date. He concluded that he is really proud and happy for her.

