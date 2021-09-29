Pandya Store actress Kruttika Desai hints at the relationship between Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are presently playing the roles of Shiva and Raavi in the show Pandya Store. The actors are often seen together and there are rumours of their link up. But the duo has never opened up about their relationship status. But co-actor Kruttika Desai has now hinted about their dating life.

The whole team of Pandya Store recently gathered together to celebrate the 200 episodes of the popular show. The cast of the show shared several pictures from the celebrations party on Instagram. A post shared by Kruttika hints at Kanwar and Alice’s relationship status. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with Alice and Kanwar. Alongside the picture she wrote, “One of my favorite couples!” Both the actors also reacted to the post. While Kanwar wrote, ‘Love n respect always’, Alice said, ‘Loveeeeeeee you’.

Take a look:

Kanwar also shared a similar picture on his Instagram and captioned it as “Bonds for life!” He posted another picture with Alice and wrote, “Your #shivi picture from last night's 200 episodes completion party of Pandya Store!”

Alice shared a long post talking about her journey and thanking fans for their love besides the celebration pictures. And what caught everyone’s attention was Kanwar’s comment on the post. Cheering up for the actress he wrote, “You deserve it all my darling.”