Pandya Store actress Kruttika Desai talks about setback post her husband’s sudden demise before lockdown

The versatile actress Krutika Desai is presently playing a pivotal role in the popular TV show Pandya Store. She suffered a massive personal loss after she lost her husband, Bollywood actor-director Imtiaz Khan on March 16, 2020, just few days before the lockdown was imposed in the country. She shared about the difficult time and how she dealt with it along with her daughter in an interview with Etimes TV.

Krutika said, “My world turned upside down after my husband passed away suddenly. There were pros and cons to the lockdown because, in a way, it was nice to have that peace and heal quietly at home with my daughter Ayesha. I needed time to deal with this tragedy and the lockdown gave me that time. On the other hand, just a few days after he passed away, my daughter and I were left all alone. No one could come and visit us or comfort us in our time of grief. We had to come to terms with our loss alone.”

She added, “It was tough, but the way he said goodbye was heartening. He said, ‘Chalo Krutika, I am going now’ and closed his eyes. He conveyed so many things through his eyes in those last moments, and bestowed his love and strength on me. That gave me the courage to move on and become stronger for my daughter, who was very close to him.”

She shared about her first meeting with her late husband and revealed that she met him when he cast her for a play that he was directing in 1988. Krutika was 23 at that time and he was 41. She said that during their rehearsals, they fell in love organically and it was obvious that they would get married. She shared that he was a very talented, charming and intelligent man. For Krutika, the age gap did not matter at all.