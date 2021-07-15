Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi grooves along with Lavesh Khairajani & friends at her mehendi ceremony

Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi shares pictures of her mehendi ceremony as she dances and enjoys with her friends and family.

The Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi is getting married today on 15th July 2021. Her happiness knows no bounds as she is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani. The actress recently shared pictures of her mehndi ceremony on her social media handle. The actress is seen enjoying the time with her fiancé and friends. With the mehendi ceremony, the wedding celebrations have started for the actress. There are numerous pictures and videos of the function are being shared on social media.

Shiny is looking gorgeous in her mehendi ceremony, as she had worn a beautiful yellow embroidered top and long skirt. Her fiancé has worn a white shimmery kurta and nails the traditional attire. Shiny is seen dancing and enjoying with her fiancé, and with her friends. The actress is seen with mehendi on her hands and legs.

Here are some glimpses from the function:

A few days back Shiny had shared the news of her engagement on her social media. She had posted a series of videos of her boyfriend going down on his knees to propose to her. She wrote in the caption, “It looks like a fairytale but it's for real. 4.01.2020 The best day of my life Happy three years of knowing each other. @lavesh_k #happythree #forever #engaged."

Talking about her wedding, Shiny had shared in an interview with India Today, “We will be getting married soon. As as soon as things are normal and the lockdown due to Covid ends, we will tie the knot.” She also shared that she wanted her wedding to be a simple affair with family and close friends in the ceremony.

Credits :India Today

