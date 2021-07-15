Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi ties knot with boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani; SEE PHOTOS

Pandya Store fame actress Shiny Doshi has finally married her longtime boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani on Thursday, July 15. Stunning photos and videos from their wedding ceremony have taken social media by storm. Here’s taking a quick look at it.

TV actor Shiny Doshi has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Lavesh Khairajani on Thursday, July 15. Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the couple opted for a simple traditional wedding ceremony that was held in Mumbai today. Only close friends and a few industry acquaintances graced their marriage ceremony. Among them was actor Simran Budharup, who essays the role of Shiny Doshi’s onscreen sister Rishita. Simran Budharup, took to Instagram, to share a slew of stunning photos and videos from Shiny’s wedding ceremony.

While Shiny slays in a gorgeous red statement saree, on the other hand, boyfriend Lavesh Khairajani looks dapper in a traditional wedding suit. Lavesh’s look is accentuated with a pink turban and Shiny kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalistic jewellery and makeup. A video shared by Simran Budharup also features the newly married teasing each other as they complete their Varmala ritual. The wedding was followed by an intimate Mehendi ceremony.

Take an intimate look at Shiny Doshi & Lavesh Khairajani’s wedding ceremony:

During the Mehendi ceremony, the lovebirds were seen dancing their hearts out. The 31-year old star has reportedly dated each other for over three years before they decided to seal the deal. The couple announced their engagement in the month of January, last year on social media.

Credits :Simran Budharup Instagram

