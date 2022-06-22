Pandya Store actress Shrashti Maheshwari gets married to Bangalore-based engineer Karan Vaidya

Pandya Store actress Shrashti Maheshwari is cloud nine these days as the actress recently tied the knot with Bangalore-based tech engineer Karan Vaidya. The couple got married in presence of their family and friends on June 19. The duo had got engaged in February and were slated to get married in April, but postponed their wedding owing to the pandemic. They got married in Karan's hometown Jaipur. It was an arranged marriage for the lovely couple.

Shrashti shared in an interview with Etimes, "Nothing has changed from the time I got engaged to Karan to now when I am married. My throat is sore singing songs and dancing with Karan. I enjoyed my wedding, it was filled with colour, warmth and love of my in-laws and husband Karan is a very romantic guy. I like that about him. He picked me in his arms during the 'jaymala' ceremony and took me to the wedding mandap. Right after the festivities, I changed into my jeans and my in-laws were okay with it. I am glad that I have entered this new chapter of my life."

Shrashti was dressed in a red lehenga for her wedding and later she wore a white gown for the reception. She shared, "We had carefully planned all the wedding outfits and though we only invited friends and family, it was a dream wedding."

About her return to Mumbai post marriage, she said that she plans to get back to work by the end of this month. Presently, she is enjoying quality time with her husband. She shared that Karan will be working in the US. So for some time, it will be a long-distance marriage for them.

