Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup reveals how she saved her Instagram account from getting hacked

Pandya Store fame actress Simran Budharup has urged her fans to be cautious while sharing details online.

People falling into the trap of online scams is not a new thing. Even our celebrities also fall into their trap. Pandya Store actress Simran Budharup also recently faced a similar incident but her promptness saved her. She revealed how she saved her Instagram account from getting hacked and also urged people to be cautious while sharing their details. The actress said that she has received a mail which said it is from Instagram and asking her to remove some posts owing to copyright issues.

Talking about the incident, she revealed, "I received a mail from Instagram of copyright. I thought I must remove such stuff from my account and for that, I clicked on the customer service number which was mentioned in that mail. That number redirected me to my Whatsapp and I messaged them that I received an e-mail like this one. They asked me to fill a form. I opened that form and there I had to fill in my username and my password. And there was a text written which said 'Not Secure'. I wrote my password but luckily that was the wrong password.”

“And then I felt something fishy and I called a concerned person. That's how I saved my account from getting hacked,” she added. The actress also said, "If I continue to get messages on Whatsapp then I will go to Police Station to stop this chain and to prevent people from falling into this trap.”

She also urged her fans, “People should use their brain and energy in good things. They will receive money, value and respect as well. If they continue to do this then some or the other day they are going to fall into some deep trouble.” On the professional front, Simran is currently seen in the show Pandya Store.

