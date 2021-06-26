Pandya Store’s Akshay Kharodia’s UNSEEN wedding videos prove his D Day was a dreamy affair

Akshay Kharodia married his girlfriend Divya Punetha on June 19 in the presence of their respective families and close friends.

Akshay Kharodia has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. After all, the Pandya store actor has recently tied the knot with girlfriend Divya Punetha. It was an intimate wedding in Dehradun and Akshay is over the moon about starting this new phase of his life. In fact, he has been treating fans with some pics and videos from his D-Day and it is a treat for the fans. And now we have got hold of some unseen inside videos from Akshay and Divya’s dreamy wedding.

To note, Akshay opted for a white sherwani for his big day and had paired it with a golden turban. On the other hand, the bride was a sight to behold in her pink lehenga with heavy embroidery which she has paired with bridal jewellery. The videos feature the newlyweds shaking a leg together on dhol beats during their wedding ceremony along with other rituals. It was evident that Akshay and Divya were enjoying every bit of their big day.

Take a look at unseen videos from Akshay Kharodia’s wedding:

Meanwhile, Akshay, in an interview with TOI, had shared his most memorable moments for the wedding. To this, he replied, “There were two memorable moments. The first was the moment when I saw Divya. I was waiting for that moment for a long time so it was special for me. And another was when we were taking wedding rounds in front of everyone and Pandit Ji. And we were repeating the mantras and vows with Pandit Ji. Those were the most special and memorable moments.”

