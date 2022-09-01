Pandya Store’s Kanwar Dhillon works despite dislocated shoulder and fracture, calls it his 'work ethic'

Kanwar Dhillon is presently seen in the popular daily soap ‘Pandya Store’, where he plays the role of Shiva. The actor has been receiving lots of appreciation for his role and his sweet and sour chemistry with Alice Kaushik. Speaking about Kanwar, the actor has been a part of numerous shows in his long career and today he completes 10 successful years in the showbiz world. Kanwar is known to be a very professional and dedicated actor. He recently proved his work ethic as he shared about shooting despite his shoulder injury.

Do Dil Ek Jaan fame Kanwar enjoys a massive fan following on social media and they have been sending his good wishes for his fast recovery. He shared a story recently, in which he thanked his fans for the love and he also talked about his passion for acting. He wrote, “It's my work ethics and passion for my craft that makes me drive to the set of Pandya Store every morning with a dislocated shoulder,fracture and muscle tear all together.. The pain is miserable but no complaints! Your love keeps me going and I prefer to shoot with necessary precautions instead of sitting at home & missing work. Few more days until I get rid of the cast but will bounce back soon stronger. Thank you for the love and concern! LOVE,KD.”

See the story here-

Kanwar Dhillon recently opened up about his personal life. There were rumours of him dating his co-star Alice Kaushik for a long time. The couple recently opened up about it and made their relationship official. The duo met on the sets of their show Pandya Store and love bloomed between them while shooting together.

On the professional front, Kanwar was a part of some popular shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Hum Hain Na, Piya Rangrezz, and others.

