Pandya Store’s Simran Budharup shares how all are excited for Shiny Doshi’s wedding

The actress Shiny Doshi, who plays the role of Dhara in the popular TV show Pandya Store, will be getting married today. She is getting married to her fiancé Lavesh Khairajani in the traditional wedding ceremony. Her co-star Simran Budharup, who plays the role of Rishita in the show, is very excited about attending Shiny’s wedding. She shared her excitement for the wedding in an interview with ETimes TV.

Simran said, “I'm very excited about Shiny's wedding as I have known her for a while and she has been my good supporter all the time. When we were in Gajner, shooting for Pandya Store in the lockdown, Lavesh (Shiny's fiance) was also there and more than anyone I have spent time with them. He is such a good human being and we share a very good bond. On set Shiny is the one with whom I spend most of the time. They are the best people and I know they are going to rock it as they are perfect for each other.”

She has also decided on her outfit for the wedding as she shares that all bridesmaids are wearing saree. She said, “Shiny is wearing a saree so we all bridesmaids are going to wear a saree. I will be wearing a green ruffle saree with a glittery shiny blouse.”

Talking about the wedding invitations, she shared that Shiny has invited all her co-stars for the wedding. Hence everyone has taken a day off as they will be at the wedding.

The actress also shared about her excitement to dance at her wedding. She said, “The marriage ceremony is today so there is no sangeet but we all are excited to dance at Shiny's wedding. We have also decided some steps, there won't be any performance but still we will kill it.”

