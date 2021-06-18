Pandya Store star Akshay Kharodia will tie the knot with girlfriend Divya Punetha on THIS date

Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha had earlier postponed their wedding due to COVID 19.

Pandya Store fame actor Akshay Kharodia had to postpone his wedding with girlfriend Divya Punetha after everything was finalized due to COVID 19. But the couple is now set to tie the knot on June 19 in an intimate wedding with about 10 people. Very delighted Akshay spoke to ETimes TV and shared his excitement about the wedding. He also spoke about juggling his time between the professional commitments of pursuing the show and getting married to Divya. He mentioned that the couple even tried to postpone the wedding to November 2021 but eventually came to the conclusion of getting married now.

Speaking about the decision to get married Akshay said, “I feel it is a good time to get married now, the situation is better as compared to the last couple of months. We are going to have only 10 people at the wedding, 5 from my side and 5 from my girlfriend’s side. It will be an intimate home wedding. I felt that there’s no point in waiting because if the third wave is worse than the first two, then we will just keep postponing everything. We all know how people are behaving. I am sure once the lockdown is completely lifted from everywhere, people will again start roaming around freely without masks, not taking care of social distancing and proper sanitization.”

He mentioned that though the wedding is being done in an intimate setting now with a very limited number of guests, the couple has decided to throw a party when things get back to normal, ‘like by the end of the year’. Akshay mentioned that he has invited the cast of Pandya store and said, “I know no one from them will be able to make it to the wedding because they are a part of Pandya Store.”

