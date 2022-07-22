Pandya Store star Alice Kaushik reveals how Kanwar Dhillon proposed to her during lockdown

Reel couple Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, who play Shiva and Raavi in the TV show Pandya Store, have finally opened up about their relationship. There have been rumours of their dating for a long time and the couple had finally made their relationship official. In a chat with Bombay Times, Kanwar and Alice share how their reel love turned real.

Talking about their love story, Kanwar shared, “It was a gradual process and not instant. We shared beautiful chemistry on screen, which eventually transformed into real chemistry. Unknowingly, we are similar to our characters — Shiva and Raavi. We would joke about how it would be so chaotic or difficult to play Shiva-Raavi in real life because they are so different and yet, we grew fond of each other over time. And finally, I found that there was more to our connection. Our bond strengthened when we shot through the second lockdown away from our families in Bikaner.”

Alice shared that Kanwar used to make me laugh throughout the day and she used to love his deep, husky voice. She added that he made her feel so much love for him when he made her feel special on all occasions.

Talking about Kanwar’s proposal Alice shared, “He proposed when we were shooting in Gajner in a huge palace and it was during the lockdown, so we were cut off from the world. He couldn’t do anything flashy or overtly romantic, but he knew my love for flowers. He got me a rose and he gave it to me during our lunch break. And then he proposed, asking me to be his girlfriend. I was very happy.”

On being asked about plans of engagement, Kanwar and Alice shared that both of them are happy and content in personal and professional lives. Everything else in life will gradually happen when it is supposed to happen.

