Panipat actor Abhishek Nigam and Siddharth Nigam collaborate for a song, says, 'overwhelmed with the response'

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam and brother Abhishek Nigam, who was last seen in Panipat, have released their second song, Tu Mera Bhai Hai, for their label Bonbros.

Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Siddharth Nigam and brother Abhishek Nigam, who was last seen in Panipat, have released their second song for their label Bonbros. The first song, Attachment, under the same label featured Siddharth and Avneet Kaur. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Siddharth revealed that he feels overwhelmed with the response to the song.

He said, "Tu Mera Bhai Hai has been our second song under our label Bonbros and it’s a project which is really close to our hearts. My mom, my brother Abhishek Nigam who is not just featuring in the song but also is the director of this song, myself & the entire team we all have worked really hard and we have had a great experience shooting for the song in Pune. And now that the song is out we are overwhelmed with the response as everyone has been appreciating it so much and we can’t wait to launch our 3rd song as well."

About Abhishek's performance in Panipat, Siddharth said that he was left speechless with the how beautifully the movie is made. Praising his brother for her fantastic portrayal as Vishwa Rao in the movie, Siddharth said that he did complete justice to the character. He also added that his heart is filled with pride as people were lauding Abhishek's efforts and acting chops.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×