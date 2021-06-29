  1. Home
Pankaj Berry opens up about his character in the TV show ‘Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi’

Actor Pankaj Berry will soon be seen making an entry in the television show "Mere Sai: Shraddha Aur Saburi". The actor feels the show highlights the right social issues.
Pankaj will be seen portraying the role of an income tax officer named Chakra Narayan who does not believe in Sai Baba's teachings although he is dealing with several family issues. 

"I feel humbled to be a part of such a significant track of 'Mere Sai' that imparts wisdom. Since my family and I are huge followers of Sai Baba, I truly believe that the show typically picks up subjects that are necessary for society," says Pankaj. 

"Every track comes with its own learnings and the show has successfully managed to impart the right set of values in the viewer. There is always something to takeaway," he adds. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television. 

