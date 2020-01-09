Pankhuri Awasthy bids adieu to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Shares 'Last Day Shoot' selfie with Shivangi Joshi

Pankhuri Awasthy aka Vedika is finally going to say a goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Here's how she celebrated her last shoot day with co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. Take a look.

It is said, 'Every journey comes to an end.' This also applies to the characters our beloved stars play in a show or movie. Speaking of this, Pankhuri Awasthy aka Vedika's character in popular Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to come to an end. Yes, the evil Vedika, who kept trying to create a rift between Naira and Kartik and make their life hell will not be seen in the upcoming episodes of YRKKH. Naira will expose Vedika's truth in front of everyone and Kartik will eventually abandon her. With Vedika's climax in the show, Pankhuri Awasthy's journey with YRKKH's team will also conclude.

Pankhuri recently took to her Instagram account to share some pictures of her last day of shoot on the sets of YRKKH. Well, it surely will be an emotional moment for her, but she is taking it with a smile on her face. She shared some adorable pictures of her last few days on sets with her co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. In the pictures, Pankhuri is seen living the moments to her best as she poses for cute selfies with her them.

While her photo with Kartik left us going 'awww', Pankhuri's picture with her on-screen rival Naira aka Shivangi Joshi left us totally surprised. In the picture, both Pankhuri and Shivangi are seen flashing their shining smiles as they pose for an awe-struck selfie together. Well, whatever may be their equation on-screen, but these two beauties sure fit perfect in a frame and give us friendship goals.

Take a look at Pankhuri's last day shoot pictures on YRKKH here:

Well, Pankhuri will surely be missed on the show. As it said, 'Every journey has to end for a New Beginning.' And we hope to see Pankhuri back again with a new start. What are your thoughts on the same? Don't Pankhuri and Shivangi look cute together? Let us know in the comment section below.

