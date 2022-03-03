Pankhuri Awasthy breaks stereotype by playing tour guide in Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Pankhuri Awasthy earned fame with her role of Draupadi in the mythological show Suryaputra Karn. Now the actress will be soon seen in a new show named Gud Se Meetha Ishq. The actress will be playing the role of a female tour guide. She is excited to play this challenging role.

Talking about her character in the show, she shared with ETimes, “I play the role of Kaju, who is a tourist guide in Uttarakhand. Now in that place, the number of female tourist guides is few and she is trying to break the glass ceiling in the male-dominated industry. The way she is going to do that and the challenges she will face is fascinating.”

Pankhuri added that the shooting will be done in Uttarakhand, hence she will be travelling there soon. She shared that she is excited to explore her character. She will start shooting from 9th March. She added that she loves adventure activities, so when she gets time there, she will indulge in them.

The actress also shared about her thought process when she chooses a new role. “The role and the character should instantly hit me. There has to be something which I can explore. Looking at the roles I have done so far, every character, big or small, had its own journey on the show. Be it Amala in Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka who fights for her rights after being a victim of brutal gang rape or Draupadi in Suryaputra Karn, who goes through her fair share of ups and downs. All these roles connect with the society we live in,” she says. She added that her husband-actor Gautam Rode gives her a lot of practical and professional suggestions.

Pankhuri Awasthy has been part of shows like Razia Sultan, Suryaputra Karn, Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, etc. She is presently seen in the show Maddam Sir.



Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pankhuri Awasthy: I'll do only lead roles; Don’t mind playing negative character