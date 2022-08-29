Pankhuri Awasthy-Ishan Dhavan's show 'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' completes 100 episodes; Makers celebrate

'Gud Se Meetha Ishq' is an enduring romantic story that has been set up amidst the ethereal scenic mountains which have been definitely enthralling and elated the audience's mind and heart. The show has entertained the audiences with its beautiful and intriguing plot since its start. Gud Se Meetha Ishq has now completed its hundred episodes since its release and is now gearing up to celebrate this milestone. The show stars Pankhuri Awasthy as ‘Kaju’ and Ishan Dhavan carrying out the role of ‘Neel’. and Meera Deosthale appears to be playing a special role of a mentally challenged girl that she has depicted quite amazingly. The actors express their happiness and share their thoughts getting candid and enthusiastic.

Pankhuri Awasthy, who has become viewers' favourite for her simple and loving character as Kaju says, “My dream of becoming an actor and reliving that dream yet again through a beautiful story in Star Bharat’s ‘Gud se Meetha Ishq’ feels wonderful .. it’s overwhelming and means everything to me! I’m grateful that our show has completed 100 episodes and with all your love and support here’s to wishing everyone in my sweet sweet team good luck for many many many more episodes to come!”.

Ishaan Dhavan, who has moved the viewers with his exceptional performance and charming looks says, “Zindagi jeeney ke kayi tareekey hote hai unmein se ek tareeka hai kush rehkr apni zindagi ko guzarte hue mehsoos krna aur Star Bharat ke show ‘Gud se Meetha Ishq’ ke zariye mein yahi baat logon tak pohchana chahta hun lekin neel ki zubani. Thank you very much for the support, wishes, and blessings. So keep showering your love by watching us only on Star Bharat’s Gud Se Meetha Ishq.”

Meera Deosthale, who is seen in an all-new avatar as Pari in the show says, “I’m very elated that we’ve completed 100 episodes of our show Gud Se Meetha Ishq and it’s been a beautiful journey as being Pari I’ve enjoyed working each day on the sets. And It has been wonderful working with Rupali Ma’am, Bittu Sir, and being associated with Star Bharat and having said that I’m looking forward to do more and more episodes, and may our show do very well and keep watching Gud Se Meetha Ishq.” Gud Se Meetha Ishq airs on Star Bharat.

