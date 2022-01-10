Pankhuri Awasthy opens up on big twist in Maddam Sir; Says ‘It will leave the audience intrigued’

Pankhuri Awasthy doesn’t need an introduction in the telly world. The actress has some beautiful shows in her line of work and is currently winning hearts with her stint in SAB TV’s popular show Maddam Sir. For the uninitiated, Pankhuri is currently seen playing the role of ASI Meera in the cop drama along with Gulki Joshi in the lead. Interestingly, the show is set to witness a major twist lately and it has been grabbing a lot of attention.

Recently, Pankhuri, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, spoke about the major twist in the show. Talking about it, the actress said, “This is a very interesting storyline that is coming in. It’s basically that ASI Meera gets hacked and she gets the order to shoot Haseena Malik (played by Gulki Joshi). Because Haseena finds herself in a big fix and she is in possession of a hard drive that is very important to some contrary people. While she is the target, they use me to kill her. So, in the scene, I get hacked and whatever I am instructed to do, I have to do that.”

Pankhuri also mentioned that it is a big twist in the plot and it will the audience intrigued. This isn’t all. The actress is elated to be a part of Maddam Sir wherein she plays the role of an artificial intelligence robot and donned the uniform for the first time. Not just Pankhuri had gone through a lot of reference material to get into the skin of the character, she is also seen performing her stunts by herself.

Furthermore, Pankhuri spoke about her experience of working with Gulki Joshi and said, “It’s been a fantastic experience. She is very sweet, friendly and fun. She is always seen gelling around with people on set”.