‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ fame Prateik Chaudhary says ‘I don’t feel insecure when it comes to work’

Prateik Chaudhary speaks about having a positive attitude in the pandemic and not being insecure as an actor even if the projects get delayed. Read further to know what he said.

Prateik Chaudhary is known for playing an interesting character in ‘Paramavatar Shri Krishna’ and has made his place in the hearts of audiences. In a recent chat with Times of India, Prateik spoke candidly about keeping his attitude positive amidst the tough times of COVID 19 because “what’s the point complaining”. He mentioned that some people have this extra time in the pandemic which can be put to good use considering that the free time might never come back. Prateik has been bettering his craft as an actor and consuming a lot of cinema to productively use his time in the pandemic.

Prateik has shot for a show last year which still has not aired, speaking about this he said, “I don't feel insecure when it comes to working. Things get delayed sometimes. Also, as an actor, I am used to staying at home when there are no projects in hand. Having said that, I am getting a few offers for television currently, but I'm looking for the right script. Ideally, I'd be happy to play a character which is grey because I feel the mixture of negative and positive in the same role will help me explore my acting skills."

Prateik also mentioned that as a performer he does not want to restrict his talent to only one medium but rather explore several platforms and put out his work. Though he is very clear about not doing movies for now considering, “That's because I feel I have to work more on my myself and my craft for that."

