Paras Chabbra reveals the fake personality of Devoleena Bhattacharjee; Calls her ‘devil in disguise’

Bigg Boss 14 entry of Paras Chhabra exposed the dual behaviour Devoleena Bhattacharjee. He also talked about the reason for giving ticket to finale to Rubina Dilaik.

Popular TV actor Paras Chabbra was a part of Bigg Boss 13 and also entered Bigg Boss 14 for a short span of time. The actor entered as Devoleena’s connection in the house, but due to some major issues between them, he turned against her and gave Rubina Dilaik the ticket to finale. Rubina Dilaik was later declared the winner of the season 14 of the show. In an exclusive conversation with Etimes TV, Paras Chhabra shared his experience of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and how he perceives her now.

The actor spoke at length about the dual nature of Devoleena as she always spoke ill of him. He called her ‘aastin ka saanp’ as she faked in front of others. He said that when he entered Bigg Boss 14, Devoleena was very happy and said that her friend has come, but she was the one who created his bad image among other contestants. She called him untrustworthy. He added that his fans told him that she tweeted nasty things about him and Mahira, but he did not pay heed to them.

He said that he saw her two different reactions in the house as she acted friendly on his face and talked non-sense about him behind his back. He saw her true personality in the house but chose to ignore in Bigg Boss 14. He added that he received immense love in Bigg Boss 13. People wanted to see him in the Bigg Boss house again, and only for them, he had entered the show.

He also told that Devoleena would have been eliminated that week if he had not entered because she herself told him that she has signed three weeks contract.

When asked about his surprising decision for ticket to finale, for which he declared Rubina Dilaik as winner, he said that he went inside the house only to do what he is famous for, and he would do anything for the people he loves. He added that he wanted to do things ‘Abra Ka Dabra Main Hoon Paras Chhabra Style’. He said his reason for making Rubina as the winner was very clear. He has asked only the connections to put sacks in barbells but Aly Goni and others jumped in to help Rahul Vaidya. He feels his decision was right as many people supported him and some did not.

Also read- Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma WIN the hearts of paps by doing THIS at the airport!

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×