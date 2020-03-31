Paras Chhabra is all hearts as Mahira Sharma flaunts her 'adayein' on Kailash Kher's song Teri Deewani; WATCH

Paras Chhabra is swoon by Mahira Sharma's latest video. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma is thoroughly enjoying her quarantine time. The actress is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from her life with her fans. Well, after her stint in 's show, there has never been a day that Mahira has not connected with her fans through the internet. Every day she drops some cool pictures or videos of herself to keep her fans entertained. And this is just what happened recently when Mahira swooned everyone in her new video.

The Kundali Bhagya actress shared a video on Instagram wherein she is seen flaunting her 'adayein' Kailash Kher's popular song Teri Dewaani. Dressed in all white, Mahira looks breathtakingly gorgeous as she flashes her amazing smile. Her expressions are also too adorable to handle. As soon as Mahira posted the video, her fans went gaga over her beauty and cuteness. One of Mahira's biggest fan, Paras Chhabra also showered his love on her. Yes, the Mahira's 'good friend' Paras was smitten by her and was all hearts for her. Swooned by Mahira, Paras commented with a heart emoji, and well this speaks volumes about their bond. As it is said, 'Tu bin bole bohot kuch keh gaya,' this clearly depicts #PaHira's bond.

Take a look at Mahira's video here:

Meanwhile, gossip mills are abuzz that Mahira and Paras will be seen in a Punjabi film together after their music video Baarish. Speculations also have it that the duo has already signed the dotted lines, the shooting of which will kick-start after the Coronavirus scare is settled. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the same from either of them.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Paras and Mahira share the screen again? Also, what do you think about their chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

