Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma CONFIRM they will be starring in a Punjabi movie together after Baarish

Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, have admitted on being offered a Punjabi film together. Read deets inside.

Since quite a few days speculations around Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma starring in a movie together have been doing the rounds. While there had been no confirmations regarding the rumours before, the Bigg Boss 13 duo have finally broken the ice. Yes, Paras and Mahira have admitted to getting an offer for a Punjabi flick and have already given a nod for it. In a recent conversation with a leading entertainment portal, the duo revealed some details of their upcoming project and confirmed the news.

Mahira revealed that the news is absolutely true and they have been offered a film together. She added that she is really excited to work with Paras again as she is extremely comfortable around him. She said, 'Masti, masti mein shoot nikal denge. (With our fun and masti, we'll complete the shooting schedule easily.' Not only Mahira, but Paras also divulged the news and revealed about being offered a Punjabi movie with his 'good friend' Mahira. Though the duo did not spill more secrets about their project, this is a piece of exceptionally good news for all #Pahira fans, who love to see them together.

Some reports also have it that the duo will kick-start shooting for the same, soon after the Coronavirus lockdown is over. For those who don't know, this is not the first time Paras and Mahira will be sharing screen space after BB 13. They were recently seen in a romantic music video Baarish, which received an overwhelming response from her fans. They were not only praised for their fiery chemistry but also their amazing acting chops.

Well, seeing the duo on the screen again is surely going to be a treat for many. Currently, they are enjoying their quarantine time commenting on each others' social media posts. Are you excited to see them together again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

